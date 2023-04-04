Derby's closure-threatened Eagle Market to remain partially open
Part of Derby's closure-threatened Eagle Market will remain open while negotiations between traders and its owners continue.
Stall-holders were told by Derbion, which runs the market, they would have to leave by the end of March.
The company said the market was financially unsustainable but some traders are taking legal action over their impending eviction.
Derbion said most traders had left by Friday's deadline.
The firm has been granted planning permission to turn the Eagle market into an indoor go-karting, drinking establishment and family entertainment and amusement centre.
However David Martin, of Martin's Fruit's Ltd which has been trading at the market for 33 years, told the BBC he was one of four traders taking legal action against the owners over a lease extension he believed he was entitled to.
Mr Martin said there was now a proposal to keep a section of the market open which was being discussed with Derbion.
He added just under 20 traders were still operating in the Eagle Market, down from 48 a month ago.
He said: "We have a fantastic business here with up to 3,000 city centre users every week.
"The landlord indicated it would close by the end of March but that isn't possible when there are people here who have got legal proceedings."
He added: "We have a lease so nothing can change with that until we go through the court process.
"The people of Derby think the Eagle Market is closing imminently but that's just not the case."
Mr Martin added customers had told him they were unhappy the city might be left without a market until 2024 when a major revamp of Derby's Market Hall is due to be completed.
A spokesperson for Derbion said: "We have been working closely with our market traders, taking into consideration their specific circumstances and lease agreements.
"The end date of individual leases varies, and traders have started to leave and will continue to do so over the coming weeks."
