Derby house crash boy, 14, given referral order
A 14-year-old boy who badly damaged two houses in Derby when he crashed a car has been sentenced.
The crash happened in Grampian Way, close to the Swallowdale Road roundabout, early on 25 February.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.
At Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court he was given a 12-month referral order.
The court was told the house which took the brunt of the impact was initially thought to be beyond repair.
But while this opinion had been revised, work was likely to take more than six months and the family had been living in a hotel since the accident.
'Mental stress'
Chris McNeill, 42, who has lived in his three-bedroom townhouse for 12 years, said outside court he was watching TV in the living room when the car hit the house, rupturing gas, electricity and water pipes.
He said: "It's just turned our whole lives upside down. It's absolutely ruined us.
"I have had a lot of stress because I was downstairs when it happened.
"Every time we go back inside the house, once a week, as well as bringing back mental stress, we find new cracks.
"The house could have fallen down. We could have all been killed, so you have to count your blessings."
