Long Eaton: Two dogs seized after woman bitten by dog
Two Alsatian-type dogs have been seized after a woman was bitten on the hand, Derbyshire Police said.
Officers were called to the A6005 in Long Eaton at about 06:45 BST, where another dog was also bitten, but its injuries are not yet known.
Police said the woman victim was taken to hospital, but her injuries were not thought to be serious.
The owner of the seized dogs has been identified and is due to be questioned by officers, the force added.
