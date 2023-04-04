Mikey Harrison: Man admits murder of 11-year-old son
A man has admitted murdering his 11-year-old son.
Mikey Harrison was found by emergency services injured in Thorpes Road, near Shipley Country Park, in Heanor on 18 June, and died later the day.
Michael Harrison had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder when appearing at Derby Crown Court last year.
The 41-year-old, of Eaton Terrace in Nottingham, changed his plea on Monday and will be sentenced at a later date.
