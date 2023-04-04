Mikey Harrison: Man admits murder of 11-year-old son

Shipley Country Park
Mikey Harrison, 11, was found injured near Shipley Country Park

A man has admitted murdering his 11-year-old son.

Mikey Harrison was found by emergency services injured in Thorpes Road, near Shipley Country Park, in Heanor on 18 June, and died later the day.

Michael Harrison had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder when appearing at Derby Crown Court last year.

The 41-year-old, of Eaton Terrace in Nottingham, changed his plea on Monday and will be sentenced at a later date.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.