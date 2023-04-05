Long Eaton: Witness appeal after woman bitten by dog
An appeal for witnesses has been launched by police after a woman was bitten by a dog in Long Eaton.
Derbyshire Police said two Alsatian-type dogs were seized after the victim suffered a hand injury on the A6005 Nottingham Road on Saturday.
The force has launched a fresh appeal for witnesses or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Officers want to speak to people who were near High Street or Nottingham Road between 06:45 and 07:30 BST.
The woman was taken to hospital after being bitten, while another dog was also injured, police said.
Their injuries are not thought to be serious.
The owner of the seized dogs has been identified and is due to be questioned by officers, the force added.
