Borrowash: Crews tackle fire at derelict pub
Fire crews have been dealing with a blaze at a derelict pub in a Derbyshire village.
Three fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to The Wilmot Arms in Derby Road, Borrowash, on Wednesday afternoon.
The large pub has been closed since 2019.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has closed a section of Derby Road and advised people in the area to keep their doors and windows shut.
