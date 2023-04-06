Boy, 12, arrested after derelict Borrowash pub gutted in fire
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after a fire gutted a derelict pub in a Derbyshire village.
Firefighters spent more than nine hours tackling the blaze that broke out at The Wilmot Arms in Derby Road, Borrowash, on Wednesday.
Derbyshire Police said the boy had been arrested in connection with the fire.
A joint investigation into the cause of the blaze, between the force and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, is set to begin on Thursday.
The fire service said a section of the road would remain closed for "some time".
Emergency services arrived after receiving reports of the fire at 14:45 BST and left the scene in the early hours of Thursday.
Firefighters later returned to check for hotspots.
The owners of the pub, which closed in 2019, were granted planning permission to convert the building into nine homes last year.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.