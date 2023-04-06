Matlock roadworks disruption prompts council apology
- Published
Derbyshire Council Council has apologised for the inconvenience caused to motorists by multiple works taking place in Matlock.
The authority said several planned jobs were already under way when a water leak saw Lime Tree Road closed.
It said many people had been affected by traffic jams in the town centre even though traffic lights were being monitored.
Several of the jobs are expected to be completed by the weekend.
The council said it was working to minimise disruption caused by the works, mostly being carried out by Severn Trent.
Lime Tree Road reopened on Wednesday after the water leak was repaired.
Traffic lights on a section of the A6 at Matlock Bath, where Severn Trent is carrying out emergency pumping work, are being paused over the bank holiday weekend.
Old Hackney Lane has been closed for investigatory work ahead of a water main being replaced in the future.
The council said this road should reopen by Friday.
Also expected to reopen on Friday was the A6 at the junction of Greenaway Lane in Darley Dale.
Temporary traffic lights had been in place for Severn Trent's water improvement works.
Where the A6 has been closed for the Environment Agency to carry out flood defence work, permission was also given for Severn Trent to install a new clean water pipe.
These works are from the McDonald's roundabout to Crown Square and over the old bridge into Dale Road.
The first phase of these works are expected to finish in July.
There are also plans to install a new foul water pipe along the A6.
The council said this would stop the issue of the pipe bursting, which it has done several times before, causing the road to close.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.