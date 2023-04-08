Man arrested after stabbing at pub in Derby city centre

The Standing Order pub in DerbyGoogle
A man was taken to hospital after the stabbing at The Standing Order pub

A man has been arrested after a stabbing at a pub in Derby city centre.

Emergency services were called to The Standing Order pub in Iron Gate just before 16:05 BST on Thursday.

The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious or life-threatening, said Derbyshire Police.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, possession of a knife and a public order offence.

He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Officers have issued an appeal for witnesses and information about the attack.

