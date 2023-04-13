Matlock roadwork disruption leaves residents raging
Motorists in a Derbyshire tourist town say they are fed up with months of delays caused by temporary traffic lights and roadworks.
Work on flood defences, water works and broadband installations have all affected drivers in Matlock.
Businesses say their customers are being affected as a result of people being stuck in standstills.
Derbyshire County Council, which is the local highways authority, has already apologised for delays to drivers.
"As the highways authority we co-ordinate all roadworks, but utility companies have a legal duty to carry out work on their equipment, which provide essential services for everyone," it said in a statement.
Residents have even jokingly re-named the town "Gridlock" due to the ongoing issues.
Jessica Gregory, from the Garden Room cafe and gift shop, said the gridlock exceeded even the height of the tourist season.
"It's never been like this before, even on the busiest summer Bank Holiday Monday," she said.
"Every road into the centre of Matlock, every back street, has got [temporary] traffic lights on.
"There's no way round it, so the traffic's just clogging up all over."
Patrick Stevenson runs the Thorn Tree Inn, where regulars are so irritated by roadworks they have started running a bingo game to spot them all.
He said behind the humour was real frustration.
"Everyone's just sick of it - it's awful," he said.
Severn Trent and the Environment Agency have also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the work.
