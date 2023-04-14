Ripley: Row after woman's extra bin thrown in back of lorry
A woman has spoken of her bewilderment after seeing her wheelie bin thrown into the back of a lorry by a refuse collector.
CCTV footage captured by a neighbour shows the worker twice attempting to toss the dustbin into the bin lorry in Ripley, Derbyshire, on 7 April.
Amber Valley Borough Council said it was told by contractors the move was due to two bins being put out.
However the woman said the extra bin had been paid for.
The authority has launched an investigation into the incident.
The woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, said she initially thought her bin had been taken by one of their neighbours before she watched the CCTV footage back.
"I thought it was funny at first but I wasn't impressed," she said.
"I've no idea why they would do it. The bin wasn't damaged in anyway shape or form."
She said she had contacted the council but had not yet received a response.
'Policy breached'
A spokesperson for Amber Valley Borough Council said they had been told by their recycling partner, Norse Group, that the resident was putting out two waste bins, which is not permitted.
The woman disputes this and said they paid to have a second bin.
The council spokesperson added: "It nevertheless appears that the extra waste bin was incorrectly thrown into the back of the waste vehicle by the operative. This course of action is not in line with the council's policy regarding re-using or recycling the bins.
"The council is therefore currently in contact with Norse to ensure an investigation is undertaken so that incidents of this nature are avoided in future."
Norse Group has also been approached for a comment.
