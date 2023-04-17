A50 crash: Two men dead after car hits bridge in Derby
Two men have died in a car crash in Derby.
The car left the road and hit a bridge pillar on the A50 between Toyota Island and Chellaston at about 10:15 BST on Sunday.
Derbyshire Police said the road was closed for most of the day after the crash on the eastbound carriageway.
The force said no other vehicles were involved and the families of the men have been informed and are being supported by officers.
National Highways said the road was opened in both directions by 21:00 BST after investigation and recovery work had been completed.
