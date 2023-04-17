Derby man jailed for firearms offences after terrorism probe
- Published
A man who was found with a converted pistol during a counter-terrorism investigation has been jailed.
Junaid Yunus, 31, was arrested in Derby in June as part of an inquiry into firearms possession and supply.
He admitted to possessing firearms and ammunition, in addition to six separate offences of breaching a serious crime prevention order.
Yunus, of Arkwright Street in Derby, was jailed for six years and four months at Derby Crown Court on Monday.
Charges show Yunus was found by police to be in possession of a converted blank-firing pistol, as well as 41 rounds of converted 9mm P.A.K. calibre cartridge.
Det Ch Supt Jim Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: "Irrespective of their intentions, those handling firearms, or involved in firearms-related activity, will not go unnoticed.
"They will always present a risk to others and can always expect to be prosecuted."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.