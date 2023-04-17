Whitwell: Police appeal after train guard covered in urine in attack
A train guard was covered in urine when he was hit by a container thrown by an offender at a railway station.
The guard was struck by the urine-filled object at about 17:50 BST on Friday in Whitwell, Derbyshire.
He described the suspect as aged about 16, approximately 5ft 8in (172cm) tall with short, dark-coloured hair.
British Transport Police said the offender was wearing a black-coloured puffer jacket, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.
Officers are asking any witnesses, or anyone with information, to get in touch.
