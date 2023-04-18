King's coronation: Royal Crown Derby reveals collection
A porcelain company that has made coronation commemoratives since 1761 has revealed two items for King Charles' big day.
Royal Crown Derby has designed a 'gadroon plate' and 'loving cup' to commemorate the coronation on 6 May.
The King's Coronation Collection limited edition features 22-carat gold and made from fine bone china.
Each item has been inspired by the King's passion for the environment and The Crown Jewels.
The 500 regal purple gadroon plates feature butterflies and bumblebees intertwined in the floral border, which aims to capture the British country garden.
It also features the UK's emblems - the rose, leek, thistle and shamrock and has the King Charles III cypher in the centre of the design.
Christopher Oakes, managing director for the Derbyshire company, said the design "symbolises the King's passion for the environment and sustainability".
"We always like to commemorate these very important events," he added.
A number of artisans at the factory create each item, including hand-painting the 22-carat gold on to each piece before the final firing stage.
Gilder Emma Dudley said: "We know we're commemorating periods of history. This is a historic event.
"We're producing some of the commemorative pieces for it, that will in years and years time, people will look at and remember that this happened."
The company's first coronation commemorative was 262 years ago for King George III.
