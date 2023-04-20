Owner of closed chip shop donates last earnings to hospital
- Published
A chip shop owner who recently retired after 62 years has donated his last day's takings to a hospital.
Dennis Jackson, 84, hung up his apron for the final time on 8 April having run Jackson's Chippie in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, since 1961.
He said his retirement was due to his age, but also the rising cost of sunflower oil and energy.
The shop collected more than £2,300 on its last day, which has now been gifted to Ilkeston Community Hospital.
Mr Jackson said the shop would usually take about £1,000 on a Saturday but on its last day, it made about £1,700.
An extra £600 was also collected in customer donations.
All of the money - including staff wages - has been donated to the hospital.
Mr Jackson said he wanted to donate his last day's takings as a way of thanking the local community for its support over the years.
"We had lots of customers and we tried to make it a happy shop," he said.
Mr Jackson said he hoped to do more charity fundraising in the future.
"I'd like to ride a bicycle again but then again at 84, my wife thinks I'm a bit of an idiot," he added.
Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said it was "bowled over" by the generosity of Mr Jackson and his customers.
Deputy chief executive Darren Tidmarsh said: "He has been a fantastic supporter of Ilkeston Community Hospital over many years and we are immensely grateful.
"We will be thinking hard about how best to use this cheque for the benefit of everyone who comes to the hospital.
"We wish Dennis a long and well-deserved happy retirement."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.