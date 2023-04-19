Granville Academy: Boy, 15, arrested after threat made to school
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a threat was made to a school on social media.
Derbyshire Police said officers had been made aware of a post about the threat made to Granville Academy in Woodville, Swadlincote.
The boy, who does not attend the school, has been held on suspicion of making threats and malicious communications.
The force said patrols had increased in the area around the school.
Police have not revealed the exact nature of the threat, but a spokesperson said officers were treating it "incredibly seriously".
In a post on Facebook, the school added: "As an academy, we always seek to put the safety of our students and staff first and we will continue to be guided by the police investigation and outcome.
"At this point, we are awaiting further information and will provide a further update in due course."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.