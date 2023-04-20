Dog rescued by drone team after fall at Thor's Cave
Published
A dog has been rescued after falling 50m (160ft) down a cliff at a Peak District beauty spot.
Figgy, a sprocker spaniel, was with owner Kayley Williams above Thor's Cave on Wednesday when she plunged off a path just after 06:00 BST.
Derby Mountain Rescue used an infrared camera drone to locate the animal and guided a member who abseiled down.
Ms Williams said it was an "unbelievable" feeling when she was reunited with the unharmed Figgy.
Ms Williams, from Woodville in Derbyshire, said she was walking to Thor's Cave, near Tissington, just over the border in Staffordshire, to see the sunrise.
"It was the first time I had been - and probably will be the last.
"We went up to the viewpoint and Figgy was exploring and just vanished.
"I didn't even realise the edge was there until I looked over myself."
After two hours of looking in a "blind panic" Ms Williams was joined by the mountain rescue team.
Initial searches were fruitless, so the drone was deployed.
"I had almost no hope." she said. "Mentally, I was choosing what to do with the ashes.
"When they said they had found a heat source I assumed it was her body and hoped it would at least be in one piece.
"But then they showed me her on the camera and she was alive.
"Even then I thought she might be paralysed or so badly injured she would have to be put down."
'Too wriggly'
Toby Green from the rescue team was lowered down to check the dog's condition.
"Unbelievably there was not a scratch on her, I was gobsmacked," he said.
"She did give me a little growl, because she was so scared, but after a few strokes she seemed happier.
"I was going to try to carry her down in my arms but she was too wriggly so I put her in my rucksack."
'So ecstatic'
Ms Willams said: "When Figgy was let out of the bag I made a noise I don't think I can describe.
"It was unbelievable, I was just so happy and I was so pleased, she gave all the team a kiss, they were amazing."
Mr Green said: "To see someone go from so upset at the thought of losing their dog to so ecstatic to get it back.
"It was a great outcome and it made everyone's day."
The operation, which had taken about five hours, was stood down at 13:30.
