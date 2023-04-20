Man charged with attempted murder after Derby house crash
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car crashed into a house following a disturbance in Derby.
Police were called to Java Court, off Pacific Way, in Alvaston at about 12:20 BST on Sunday to a report of the disturbance followed by the collision.
The 28-year-old man, who was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, is due to appear in court on Friday.
Several others have also been arrested in connection with the incident.
Derbyshire Police said a 30-year-old man and two women, aged 23 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a Class B drug and possession of an offensive weapon.
A 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assault, and a 58-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They have all been released on bail while investigations continue.
