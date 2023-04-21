Derby: Fish and chip shop damaged in crash
- Published
A fish and chip shop has been forced to temporarily close after being damaged when two cars crashed in Derby.
Police were called to the crash between the two vehicles in Wordsworth Avenue at 20:40 BST on Thursday.
The crash resulted in damage to Sinfin Fish Bar, causing part of the wall to collapse and damaging a window.
Derbyshire Police said the female driver of one of the cars sustained a minor injury but was not taken to hospital for treatment.
Safet Kurtaj, who owns the shop and lives in the flat above, said: "I heard a massive bang and came running outside and I saw the two cars there.
"It was lucky it hit the wall because it could have easily gone through the window and into the shop and caused more damage probably or hurt staff."
The shop was open at the time and had been serving customers just a few minutes earlier.
"We'd had lots of people in but we had just finished serving everybody and there were no customers in the shop at the time," Mr Kurtaj said.
Mr Kurtaj said there was also a "massive crack" in the wall but added the building had been assessed by a structural engineer and deemed safe.
The window has been boarded up and Mr Kurtaj said he hoped to reopen the shop soon.
Police said no-one had been arrested in connection with the crash.
