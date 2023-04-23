Care home helps ex-footballer return to sport in Belper
- Published
A care home resident in Derbyshire has returned to playing football despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
Geoff Mansfield, 85, used to play for his local club and told staff at Milford House in Belper it was his wish to play again.
He now attends a walking football group at Belper Town Football Club.
The home said Mr Mansfield was now more mobile and had a noticeably improved physical and mental wellbeing.
Mr Mansfield moved into Milford House when his son needed help with his care.
As an ex-footballer for his local team, football had always been his love in life, his family said.
After a few months of living at the home, staff there introduced a scheme where residents were encouraged to pick one wish and the workers there could help make it come true.
Mr Mansfield's wish was to play football again.
Kirsty Swift, the home's dementia care coach, spoke to local associations and found Belper Town Football Club were starting a walking football group.
She approached Mr Mansfield about taking part and said he could not wait to get started.
He attended his first session in February with the support of family and care home staff.
Ms Swift said: "Geoff was incredible. He was so keen to get involved and soon had the ball at his feet.
"He scored two goals and he even jogged at times," Ms Swift said. "We were so thrilled... I welled up watching him play."
The home has since organised for him to attend sessions every week.
