Care home helps ex-footballer return to sport in Belper

Geoff
Geoff Mansfield told staff at Milford House that his wish was to play football again
By Amy Phipps
BBC News

A care home resident in Derbyshire has returned to playing football despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Geoff Mansfield, 85, used to play for his local club and told staff at Milford House in Belper it was his wish to play again.

He now attends a walking football group at Belper Town Football Club.

The home said Mr Mansfield was now more mobile and had a noticeably improved physical and mental wellbeing.

Mr Mansfield moved into Milford House when his son needed help with his care.

As an ex-footballer for his local team, football had always been his love in life, his family said.

Family handout
Mr Mansfield played for his local club in his younger years

After a few months of living at the home, staff there introduced a scheme where residents were encouraged to pick one wish and the workers there could help make it come true.

Mr Mansfield's wish was to play football again.

Kirsty Swift, the home's dementia care coach, spoke to local associations and found Belper Town Football Club were starting a walking football group.

She approached Mr Mansfield about taking part and said he could not wait to get started.

Mr Mansfield attends a weekly walking football group at Belper Town Football Club

He attended his first session in February with the support of family and care home staff.

Ms Swift said: "Geoff was incredible. He was so keen to get involved and soon had the ball at his feet.

"He scored two goals and he even jogged at times," Ms Swift said. "We were so thrilled... I welled up watching him play."

The home has since organised for him to attend sessions every week.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.