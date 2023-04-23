Derby: Man dies at house with 'out of control' dog
A man has died at a house in Derby during an incident in which an "out of control" dog was shot dead by police.
Derbyshire Police said they were called to reports that a man had been seriously injured at a property in Cameron Road on Saturday morning.
The cause of the man's fatal injuries are yet to be confirmed by police.
A man arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody and a cordon has been put up around the house.
The BBC has contacted police for further details about the man's arrest.
The force said the dog was destroyed because it put officers and the public at risk.
The family of the man who died have ben informed.
There will be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Derbyshire Police.
