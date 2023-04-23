Derby: Man charged over fatal dog attack at house
A man has been charged over the death of another man who died after suffering injuries in a dog attack.
Wayne Stevens, 51, died after the attack at a house in Cameron Road, Derby, in the early hours of Saturday.
The dog was shot dead because it put officers and the public at risk, Derbyshire Police said.
Gary Stevens, 53, has been charged with being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.
Mr Stevens, of Cameron Road, Derby, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday.
