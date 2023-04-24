Derby: Man in court over brother's dog attack death
- Published
A man has appeared in court following the death of his brother who suffered injuries in a dog attack.
Wayne Stevens, 51, died after the attack at a house in Cameron Road, Derby, in the early hours of Saturday.
The dog was shot dead because it put officers and the public at risk, Derbyshire Police said.
Gary Stevens, 53, appeared in court charged with being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.
Mr Stevens, of Cameron Road, Derby, is due at Derby Crown Court for a plea hearing on 22 May.
He was granted conditional bail at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.