Giant buzzard art celebrates breeding birds of prey
A giant buzzard is being painted on a wall at Derby Arboretum to celebrate birds of prey which have made the area their home.
The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust commissioned the work of art after a breeding pair of the birds settled there.
Street artist Mark Anthony began creating the mural on the side of Louden Lodge on Tuesday.
The trust said it hoped the work would encourage more people to visit.
Mr Anthony said the mural would show a buzzard in flight.
He said: "It's not the best looking wall.
"There's a bit of graffiti on it but I hope it would look great by the time I'm finished."
The mural will be 4m (13.1ft) in width and 5.5m (18ft) high.
Emma Wood, wild wellbeing team leader at Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said: "We commissioned Mark at ATM Street Art to paint this mural to highlight the nature we have right here on our doorstep in Derby and raise the profile of some of the work we are doing to make sure that everybody has access to nature locally.
"There is a growing understanding that improved access to green spaces can help improve mood, reduce feelings of stress, and help alleviate feelings of loneliness by connecting you to a wider community.
"Green spaces with access to wildlife-rich natural habitats, like Derby Arboretum, play an important role in supporting our health and wellbeing.
"We have been working with the Friends of Derby Arboretum, local schools and funding partners to bring together communities here and provide a space for nature in an urban environment and we are excited have this piece of artwork as a gateway to this space."
