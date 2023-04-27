Ilkeston: Fire crews tackle industrial blaze
- Published
Fire crews are continuing to tackle a blaze which broke out at an industrial site in Ilkeston.
The fire service were called to the scene in Crompton Road at 23:30 BST on Wednesday.
Six crews were sent to the fire and residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said two crews remained at the scene and were expected to be there throughout the day.
