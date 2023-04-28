Night owl bus driver invited to Buckingham Palace
A driver who has spent 43 years on the buses is set to make a royal road trip to Buckingham Palace.
Dennis Dutton, who currently drives Trentbarton's rainbow one night owl services, has been invited to a Coronation Garden Party on Wednesday.
Mr Dutton, who lives in Langley Mill, Derbyshire, was nominated to attend by his wife Christine.
The company said Mr Dutton's "incredible service" deserved royal recognition.
Mr Dutton - who is known to his colleagues and passengers as "Bones" - received the royal invite from the Lord Chamberlain, on behalf of King Charles.
The Palace is hosting two garden parties as part of the celebrations for the King's coronation, which takes place on Saturday 6 May.
Mr and Mrs Dutton, who have been married for 36 years, will join guests in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.
Mr Dutton said: "I'm really looking forward to my trip down to London to see Buckingham Palace - I feel like royalty.
"It's nice for a bus driver to be recognised for their work after over 40 years of service.
"I love my job and I just like to have a laugh with my regular customers."
Tom Morgan, Trentbarton's managing director, said: "We are so pleased and excited for Dennis and for Christine.
"Dennis has been driving our buses since 1979 and that incredible service deserves this royal recognition.
"We hope they both have a lovely day."
