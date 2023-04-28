First Derby Cathedral peregrine chick hatches
- Published
The first peregrine falcon chick of the year has hatched at Derby Cathedral.
A camera set up in the nest revealed the young bird of prey for the first time on Thursday, along with two "very excited parents".
Excitement started a day earlier when viewers spotted a hole in one of the four eggs laid this spring.
The Derby Cathedral Peregrine Project said it expected the remaining chicks to hatch over the course of the next two or three days.
The mother has since been caught on camera feeding her new arrival.
The project, which is managed by Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, helps an adult pair of peregrines to nest and raise chicks each year.
It was launched after a pair of wild peregrine falcons adopted the cathedral tower as their home in 2004.
