Derbion shopping centre evacuated after car fire
- Published
A city centre shopping mall has been evacuated after a fire in the car park.
Derbion shopping centre in Derby said it began taking customers out of the site at about 10:45 BST on Saturday.
Derbyshire Police confirmed the cause of the incident was a car fire in the parking area, and said people were evacuated from the building "as a safety precaution".
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three crews to tackle the blaze and they remained at the scene.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.