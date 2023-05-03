Derbyshire schools to work with Chatsworth on cascade plans
Schools are to work on plans to help restore a stately home's famous water feature.
In April, the trust that runs Chatsworth House, in Derbyshire was awarded £422,000 of lottery cash to repair the 24-step cascade at the heart of the estate.
The work - which will cost £7m in total - is needed due to rapid structural deterioration caused by leaking water.
The trust said four schools would work on the plan's development phase.
Netherthorpe School, in Staveley, Whittington Moor Infant and Nursery, Barrow Hill and Dunston Academy - all part of the Cavendish Learning Trust - will feed into the plans for the Grade I-listed cascade.
Mental health charity Derbyshire MIND has also been enlisted to help with the project called Celebrating the Cascade.
It is hoped their input will help make the restored structure, and the entire garden at Chatsworth, more accessible and exciting for visitors and learners with a wide range of needs.
Dave Williams, chief executive officer of the Cavendish Learning Trust, said the schools would work on creating spaces around the cascade as education and wellbeing areas, as well as linking parts of the estate to STEM projects.
He said: "It is an honour to be a part of such an important project.
"The plan is we pilot a range of projects and develop resources for people and other schools who are visiting.
"We have only just got the funding, so in terms of the ideas it's a completely open book."
Mr Williams said one curriculum area the schools could look at would be Chatsworth's "water artery" - the nature-based engineering that flows from the moors through the woodlands and garden and powers the cascade on its way to the River Derwent.
The cascade was built over 325 years ago is made up of a temple of 13 spouts and fountains which run over 24 different shaped and textured stone steps.
Lord Burlington, chairman of the Chatsworth House Trust, said: "We have recently launched a new strategic vision for Chatsworth with access, inclusion and education at its heart.
"Celebrating the Cascade is a key project aligned with this vision."
