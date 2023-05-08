Work to start on Derbyshire rail tunnels
Work is due to take place in a 183-year-old tunnel, designed by railway pioneer George Stephenson, which Network Rail said will affect services.
Tracks are being updated in both Clay Cross Tunnel and Milford Tunnel on the Midland Main Line in Derbyshire.
The work is due to take place between 27 May and 11 June.
Network Rail told passengers to plan ahead and said there would be a replacement bus service between Derby and Matlock.
It said the work on the tunnels would mean significant changes to services on the Midland Main Line and Derwent Valley line, with a reduced number of trains between Sheffield and London, leading to longer journey times for passengers.
Designed by Stephenson, the 183-year-old Clay Cross Tunnel is just over a mile (1.6km) long and sits on the line between Sheffield and London.
Essential engineering
Network Rail said the work will include new drainage, replacing sleepers and ballast and installing special coated rails under the ten tunnel shafts to make them more resilient during poor weather.
It will also work on the track at Milford Tunnel and replace over a mile of ballast.
Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail in the East Midlands, said: "This important scheme is essential to maintaining a safe, reliable and smooth service for passengers and freight users through the tunnels.
"I'd like to thank passengers for their patience whilst we complete this essential engineering work and urge anyone who is planning to travel to check National Rail Enquiries or their train operator's website before setting off."
Network Rail is also reminding passengers that on 31 May and 3 June, ASLEF union will be striking, meaning that there will be no EMR or CrossCountry services running on these days.
