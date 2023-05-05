Local Elections 2023: Labour big winners across Derbyshire
Labour have been the big winners across Derbyshire following Thursday's elections, taking control of a number of councils.
The party saw success in North East Derbyshire, High Peak and Erewash - which turned to Labour for the first time in 20 years.
Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster lost her Dronfield South seat to Labour.
But Labour failed to take control of Derby City Council, a key target.
High Peak Conservative MP Robert Largan said people had used the local elections to "express their anger" against the Conservatives.
Labour councillors celebrated victory in Erewash, where they now have a majority of nine seats.
Meanwhile, North East Derbyshire District Council has also turned red.
The council was previously run with a Conservative minority, but they lost 11 seats with Labour gaining 10.
However, Labour failed to take full control of Derby City Council.
Labour are the largest party on the council with 23 seats, while the Conservatives have 15.
Speaking before the results, Steve Hassall, Conservative chair of Mid Derbyshire and Derby, told the BBC the national party needed to be more in tune with the local one.
"These were always going to be a difficult set of elections...Obviously, there is a bit of a trend. It goes back to my point about the national party helping the local picture better.
"So, yes, they should be sending more resources. Yes, they should be sending more ministers. But we've worked hard and whatever the result is, it's on our shoulders."
'Express their anger'
Labour gained High Peak Borough Council - seen as a must win - from no overall control, with the Conservatives losing six seats and Labour gaining seven.
Robert Largan, Conservative MP for High Peak, has a slim parliamentary majority of just 500 votes.
Speaking at the count, Mr Largan said: "Lots of you are, quite rightly, angry about everything that took place down in Westminster last year, which was dominated by political squabbling.
"I have been very vocal and critical…No doubt lots in High Peak used these elections to express their anger."
Elsewhere, the Conservatives suffered a collapse in Amber Valley after losing 21 councillors.
Labour are now in control after winning 15 seats, taking their total to 26.
Derbyshire Dales remains in no overall control, but the Liberal Democrats are now the largest party on the council.
They have 12 councillors, the Conservatives have 11, Labour six, Greens four and one independent.
An overnight count in Bolsover saw Labour gain a further 11 seats, taking their total to 31.
Labour also held Chesterfield, gaining a further four seats and took control of South Derbyshire District Council.
