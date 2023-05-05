Stolen truck crashes into cars and house
Several cars and a house were damaged when a man driving a stolen flatbed truck lost control and crashed.
The truck was stolen from someone working in a churchyard in the village of Ticknall in Derbyshire.
After crashing the truck the driver got out and escaped on foot, by scaling a fence into someone's garden and running off.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect should call Derbyshire Police on 101.
The truck was stolen from Church Lane in Ticknall at about 13:30 BST, then crashed into the former vicarage, which is also in Church Lane.
The man made his escape down Grange Close, a cul-de-sac and a dead end, which was why he had to scale a fence.
He was captured on CCTV as he escaped. The footage shows him with dark hair, wearing a dark top and blue or navy jeans, and carrying a green carrier bag.
A person living nearby said the damage to the four cars was "incredibly upsetting" as they belonged to older people living in almshouses.
