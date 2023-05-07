Driver stopped after 50 years with no licence, police say
A driver suspected of taking to the roads for half a century without a licence has been stopped after boasting about his status, police have said.
Officers in Derbyshire said the 69-year-old had managed to fool insurance companies to cover his car.
But, they added, "the flaw in his dastardly plan was bragging".
The law caught up with him in a Derby retail park, where his vehicle was seized and the culprit reported for a number of offences.
'Abrupt end'
Derbyshire Roads Policing tweeted on Saturday: "The driver of this vehicle has never passed a test despite being 69 years old and having been driving for over 50 years.
"He has systematically provided details to insurance companies indicating that he had a licence but the flaw in his dastardly plan was bragging.
"His long reign came to an abrupt end once we found out.
"Vehicle seized and driver reported for numerous offences."
