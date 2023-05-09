Chaddesden Park: Tiny puppy found dumped in bin
A puppy is recovering after being found dumped in a litter bin inside a carrier bag with a brick.
The male, thought to be only one or two days old, was rescued by jogger Helen Cooper after she heard it yelping in Chaddesden Park, Derby, on Sunday.
Ms Cooper said she originally thought the sound was coming from a discarded toy.
The puppy was taken to a nearby vet and will be hand-reared before a new home is found.
Ms Cooper said she had been out for her morning run when she found the stricken creature.
"I heard a noise so I stopped to see where it was coming from and what it was," she said.
"At first it sounded like a broken toy where the batteries are running out, but then the noise stopped for a second and then started again but a little quieter.
"I opened the top of the bin and removed a black bin bag. Then I saw a Tesco bag with the puppy half out and a brick inside it. I put the bag on the floor with the brick still inside and scooped the puppy up.
"I was just in shock that this was happening. I just couldn't get my head around it, but at the same time I just knew I needed to get him straight home."
Ms Cooper said veterinary staff told her the puppy was probably dumped due to being the runt of the litter.
"I cannot believe someone could be that cruel to a defenceless little animal," she said.
"From what I have been told and the photos I have been sent he's doing really well and drinking all his milk, which is absolutely amazing."
