Man arrested after boy, 9, attacked on train

Derby Railway StationNetwork Rail
Officers met the train at Derby's railway station

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a nine-year-old boy was attacked on a train.

Police said the child was assaulted by a man he was travelling with on a London to Sheffield train on 23 April.

The train was met by officers at Derby's railway station after the incident was reported by passengers.

A 42-year-old man was bailed pending further inquiries and witnesses are being sought to the attack, which happened between 11:00 and 12:46 BST.

