Derby mum who survived brain tumour to run for charity
- Published
A mother of two who had an aggressive brain tumour removed is due to run for charity.
Heidi Lee, 49, from Derby, was diagnosed with a meningioma in October 2020.
Her life was saved after she had a rapid MRI scan and underwent surgery shortly afterwards.
Ms Lee said she had not believed she would see her 50th birthday, and wanted to do something to support research into brain tumours.
She began suffering from headaches, sickness and dizziness during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ms Lee, who has two teenage children, said: "Initially, I was told Derby couldn't give me an appointment because of Covid, so I was referred to Nottingham - but they couldn't see me until April 2021.
"It was too long to wait, but fortunately my husband Gwyn is an interventional radiologist and he suggested to my GP that she should approach Derby's MRI department directly to ask for an urgent scan for me, rather than wait for an assessment at neurology.
"I was extremely fortunate to have a brain MRI just weeks later.
"The scan showed my brain was a mess; it was really badly swollen."
She was immediately referred to the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham.
She was put on steroids for a week to reduce the swelling, before undergoing surgery on 6 November.
Ms Lee added: "It was a whirlwind.
"I didn't have a lot of time to come to terms with what was happening, but I feel very fortunate because if I'd waited until April, I wouldn't be here.
"That's a really sobering thought and it makes you live for every day.
"I've had the tumour removed in an ear-to-ear craniotomy, but it was a grade 2 atypical tumour, so it is aggressive and is likely to come back so I just don't know what the future holds."
She is celebrating by taking on the Jog 26.2 Miles in May Challenge, to raise funds for the charity Brain Tumour Research.
She said: "This is a big challenge for me, but I wanted to do something in my 50th year."
Matthew Price, community development manager at the charity, added: "It's only with the support of people like [Heidi] that we're able to progress our research into brain tumours and improve the outcome for patients like her who are forced to fight this awful disease."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.