Outgoing Derby City Council boss steps down as Tory leader
- Published
The outgoing leader of Derby City Council says he will no longer lead the Conservatives at the authority.
Chris Poulter said after five "very difficult" years in charge of the Conservative group, he felt the time was right to step down.
Labour overtook the Conservatives as the biggest group on the council in the local elections but the authority remains in no overall control.
Leadership of the council will be finalised later this month.
Mr Poulter became leader of the authority when the Conservatives became the largest group at the 2018 local elections.
He retained his Spondon seat in last week's elections but saw his party lose four seats as Labour gained six.
The Conservative group is due to name his successor in the coming weeks.
Mr Poulter said: "I have been leader of the council for five very difficult and challenging years, and following the recent election I feel the time is right for others in the group to take the ambition of the group forwards into the future.
"There is a wealth of experienced and some talented new members of the group to which I remain committed.
"I'm delighted to be able to devote even more time to the representation of my home ward of Spondon who so generously re-elected me.
"I hope to have the opportunity to expand other interests and spend some more time with my wonderful family."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.