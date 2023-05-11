Boy, 16, in hospital after Derby city centre assault
A 16-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after being attacked in Derby city centre.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to St Peter's Street shortly before 12:30 BST on Wednesday and found the teenager with multiple wounds.
He is now in a stable condition in hospital, the force added.
Investigation work is being carried out in St Peter's Street, Forman Street and Macklin Street, with witnesses asked to come forward.
