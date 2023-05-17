The Voice star Lyvia to support N-Dubz at Derby cricket ground gig
A singer-songwriter who appeared on ITV's The Voice has been announced as one of the support acts for an N-Dubz concert.
Olivia Mason, who performs as Lyvia, will appear before crowds at the Derbyshire County Cricket Club ground for the open-air gig.
The hip-hop trio are currently touring the country, having reformed in 2022.
Lyvia said: "I've always been a huge N-Dubz fan so it's really exciting to be on the same bill as them."
The 22-year-old, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire, appeared on the TV talent show last year,
She saw all four judges - Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, will.i.am and Tom Jones - turn their chairs around during her performance and made it through to the quarter-finals of the competition.
She will appear before N-Dubz at the Incora County Ground, Derby, on 24 June.
"It feels unbelievable," she said.
"This will definitely be the biggest live gig I've played and I'm a bit nervous - although I think nerves are good - and the fact it's so local to home makes it even more special.
"Since going on The Voice things have been picking up for me and I can't wait to walk out on stage in front of that crowd."
N-Dubz - consisting of Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa - had a string of hits between 2006 and 2012 before pursuing solo careers.
Other support acts will include former Love Islander Will Nelson and singer-songwriter Erin Bloomer.
Promoter Nathan Thaker said: "We are delighted to be able to announce these fantastic support artists.
"It will be amazing to have Lyvia on home turf."