Derby homeless man raped women who offered to help him
- Published
A homeless man has been jailed for raping two women after they offered to him a place to stay.
Police said both of Nathan Cole's victims had invited him into their homes because they were concerned about his welfare.
The 32-year-old attacked one of women in her own bedroom in January 2022 and then raped his second victim four times in March 2022.
Cole, from Derby, denied the offences but was convicted after a trial.
He appeared at Derby Crown Court on Thursday 20 April and was sentenced to 15 years in jail with a five-year extended sentence.
He was also given a restraining order to stop him contacting his first victim and placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.
Derbyshire Police, who released details of the case on Thursday, said Cole was staying in a hostel in January 2022 but appeared to be having problems there so his victim said he could sleep on her sofa for a night.
Shortly after she had gone to bed, Cole went into her room and raped her, ignoring her screams and her pleas for him to stop, officers said.
'Devastating impact'
In March 2022 police said Cole began talking to a woman outside a hospital where he had been treated for a head injury.
Police said he told her was homeless and would be sleeping on the streets for the foreseeable future so, concerned for his welfare, she invited him back to her home to stay for a night.
The following day Cole asked if he could stay longer while he sorted himself out and, while he was there, he violently raped her four times, causing her to suffer injuries.
Derbyshire Police said the court heard statements from both women about the impact Cole's attacks had on them.
One said she had attempted to end her own life.
The other woman said she no longer trusted anyone, struggled to sleep and eat, suffered anxiety and used alcohol to try to take away memories of what happened.
Det Con Chloe Price said: "It's clear how Cole's actions have had a devastating impact on these women, and I hope that the outcome of the case will offer some closure as they continue to rebuild their lives."
