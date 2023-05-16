Man, 19, dies months after defence pyrotechnics factory fire
A man has died more than three months after a fire at a defence pyrotechnics factory.
The 19-year-old was taken to hospital after the blaze at the PW Defence factory in Draycott, Derbyshire, on the evening of 20 January.
He died on Thursday, Derbyshire Police confirmed.
The fire saw two men taken to hospital, with several emergency service vehicles, a hazardous area response team and the air ambulance attending.
The site - in Wilne Road - was bought by Wescom Defence, based in Havant, Hampshire, in February 2021.
The Wescom website says the company provides "specialist pyrotechnics for signalling, illumination, screening and for battlefield training and simulation, obstacle clearance systems and civil defence and security".
The products made at the site and the cause of the fire are not yet known, but the PA news agency understands the death is linked to the fire.
Police added officers had been working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to "investigate the circumstances".
A HSE spokesperson added: "We are aware of this incident and investigating alongside Derbyshire Constabulary."
The Ministry of Defence and Wescom Defence have been approached for comment.
