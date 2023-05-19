Pilkington Plyglass: Derbyshire workers to strike in pay row
- Published
Workers at a glassmaking firm in Derbyshire are to go on strike in a dispute over pay.
The GMB union said members at the Pilkington Plyglass site in Somercotes had reported being offered pay packages £750 lower than similar employees in other parts of the business in the UK.
The union said strike action would take place on Wednesday and Thursday next week.
Pilkington has been approached for comment.
Workers at the firm produce specialist glass materials, including for the building of Dubai's Palm Tower and the Stonehenge visitors' centre.
GMB said staff in Derbyshire were facing a real-terms pay cut for a third consecutive year.
Norma Kerr, an organiser for the union, said the strike action came as "members have been forced to the picket line to fight for the fair pay they so clearly deserve".
"GMB members at Pilkington Plyglass undertake essential and highly skilled work producing glass for iconic buildings across the world," she said.
"This is a multinational company offering workers here in Derbyshire less than those a few miles up the road."