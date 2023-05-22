Motorcyclist killed in collision with bus
A man has died in a road accident involving a bus and a motorbike on the A6 in Derbyshire.
Emergency services were called to the road close to Topley Pike, near Buxton, at about 17:50 BST on Saturday.
They found a motorbike and the bus had collided and the motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.
No more details of the deceased have been released but police are appealing for any witnesses, especially those with dashcams, to come forward.
There are no reports of any other injuries.
The road remained closed until the early hours of Sunday, police said.
