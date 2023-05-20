Matlock: Work to begin on multimillion-pound fire station
- Published
Work on a new multimillion-pound fire station is set to get under way in Matlock this summer.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the £4.35m building would be "more energy and carbon efficient".
Under the plans, the existing station in Chesterfield Road, built in 1959, will be demolished with the new one built in its place.
Costs would be covered by selling off old housing stock at the site, the fire service said.
The houses previously provided accommodation for firefighters so they could be ready to respond to incidents.
'Financial challenges'
Derbyshire's chief fire officer Gavin Tomlinson said the current building was "reaching the end of its operational life".
He added: "Despite the financial challenges that all public sector organisations are facing, I am assured that our own fire and rescue authority members recognise the importance of supporting projects that will benefit our communities, the environment, and fire service personnel who will be working on the station for years to come."
Davlyn Construction Limited of Derby has been awarded the contract to build the fire station.
It will feature individual gender-neutral changing pods and changing areas, solar panels, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging points.
A breathing apparatus training facility will also be built to help ensure firefighters are equipped to deal with real-life incidents, the fire service said.