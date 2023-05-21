Bamford Edge: Air ambulance rescues injured climber after fall

By Tom Oakley
BBC News

A climber who suffered an open fracture injury after falling from a high rock in the Peak District was rescued by the air ambulance.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called to Bamford Edge, Derbyshire, to reports of a climber with a "very nasty" lower leg injury on Saturday at 17:56 BST.

The climber had taken a "significant ground fall" at the popular climbing spot, the rescue team said.

They were treated at the scene before being flown to hospital.

A spokesperson for the mountain rescue team said: "As luck would have it a team member who also works for the ambulance service was climbing nearby, so was able to get on scene with the casualty very rapidly.

The team along with a team doctor, were soon on scene to administer strong pain relief and reduce the open fracture."

Earlier, rescuers had responded to another incident at Wyming Brook, near Sheffield, where a walker had fallen and suffered neck and back injuries, the team said.

They were called to the scene at about 15:56 and alongside paramedics treated and immobilised the patient, before carrying them out of the tight and steep ravine on a stretcher back to an ambulance.

