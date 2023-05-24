Swadlincote ex-builder opens barber shop in back garden

David Hollick
David Hollick said he fancied a career change
By Heidi Booth
A former builder has opened a barber shop in his back garden.

David Hollick, 56, from Swadlincote, said he fancied a career change after 30 years in the building trade.

He spent 11 months building and fitting out a shed in his back garden that now serves as a 1950s-style barber shop, complete with plumbing for a sink and toilet.

He said: "I got bored and wanted a new challenge in life. For years, I've been saying I need to do something else."

David got a job in a salon before deciding to set up for himself at home

Mr Hollick said he had returned to college three years ago to study to be a barber - something he did alongside his building work.

"I worked in the building trade for many, many years," he said.

"The building trade's not easy.

"It's a lot of hard, heavy lifting. I thought I fancied having a go [at hairdressing].

"I went and enrolled on a college course."

He then got a job at a salon in Church Gresley, near Swadlincote, before deciding to open his own business on 9 May.

David said working from his garden had its perks

His salon contains one red leather barber's chair - giving room for one customer to get a cut - and a bench where others can wait.

"I've had to really knuckle down and get on with it," he said.

"I'm not visible as you would be in a town."

However, he said having a business based at the bottom of the garden has its perks.

"I'm actually clean for a change; I'm not in scruffs and work clothes, Mr Hollick said.

"I'm actually wearing my own clothes which is nice,"

"And being at home here in my garden - it's a great feeling. I just love it."

