Disruption after trailer sheds load at Little Eaton Island
- Published
A road was partially blocked after dozens of metal pipes spilled from a trailer on to the carriageway.
Derbyshire Police said officers received reports of "debris" on the road at Little Eaton Island in Derby at about 13:15 BST on Tuesday.
One lane between the roundabout and the A61 was blocked, but a force spokesman said traffic "has since returned to a normal level".
No injuries were reported, police confirmed.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.