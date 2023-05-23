Disruption after trailer sheds load at Little Eaton Island

Little Eaton roundaboutDerbyshire Police
The road was partially blocked while the pipes were cleared

A road was partially blocked after dozens of metal pipes spilled from a trailer on to the carriageway.

Derbyshire Police said officers received reports of "debris" on the road at Little Eaton Island in Derby at about 13:15 BST on Tuesday.

One lane between the roundabout and the A61 was blocked, but a force spokesman said traffic "has since returned to a normal level".

No injuries were reported, police confirmed.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.