Chesterfield FC: Man charged after drone halts crunch play-off match
- Published
A man has been charged after a drone caused a National League football play-off match to be halted.
Players were taken off the pitch after the drone was spotted over Chesterfield's Technique Stadium during their semi-final clash with Bromley on 7 May.
A 27-year-old man was arrested a short time later.
Derbyshire Police said he been charged with flying a drone above assemblies of people.
He was also charged with flying beyond visual line of sight, failing to register as a drone operator and failing to display operator ID on a drone used by a remote pilot.
The force said in addition to the matchday incident, the man has been charged with 14 other offences related to drone activity in the area between 6 April and 2 May.
These include nine charges of flying a drone above 120m (394ft) and five charges of flying a drone beyond visual line of sight, relating to alleged incidents in Chesterfield, Unstone, Ashbourne, and Sudbury.
The man, from Chesterfield, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on 8 June.
Chesterfield went on to win the semi-final but lost the subsequent final to Notts County at Wembley.
