Derby: Parents of drowned son, 15, make hard-hitting safety video
The parents of a teenage boy who drowned while swimming in a river have made a hard-hitting water safety video.
Thandolwethu Ndlovu, known as Thando, went into the River Trent while playing with friends near Swarkestone Bridge, in Derbyshire, on 21 July 2021.
The 15-year-old got into difficulty and his body was found by a police diving team the next day.
Jabulani and Nombulelo Ndlovu said they hoped his story would warn children about the dangers of open water.
The couple has helped Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service put together "Thando's Story" for a summer campaign aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of open-water swimming.
The seven-minute video was screened at Chellaston Academy, Derby, on Wednesday, watched by Thando's friends.
It featured a desperate and harrowing call to the emergency services from one of his friends after he disappeared under the water.
Mrs Ndlovu, who was also at the screening with her husband, said: "The old me was excited about the summer.
"Now, I'm scared and worried because of what I've witnessed in my life with what the teenagers can do in the water. It's scary."
Between April 2017 to March 2022, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has attended 106 open-water rescues, in which 16 people had died.
Group manager David Diggins, who is also the chair of the Derbyshire Water Safety Partnership, said: "I would like to extend my thanks to Mr and Mrs Ndlovu for allowing us to share Thando's story and for choosing to use his legacy to prevent other families from experiencing the same heartache.
"Open water may look safe and inviting especially on a hot day, but it can be very dangerous due to very cold water temperatures, hidden currents, fast-flowing water, hidden rocks, rubbish or debris, and water pollution that could make you extremely ill.
"As the school holiday approaches and the weather gets warmer, our advice is simple: never be tempted to jump into or swim in any open water to cool off."
